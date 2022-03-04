2022 Philadelphia Auto Show zaps into something new
The Philadelphia Auto Show is shifting into electric gear.
What's happening: The chance to get behind the wheel and drive EV pick-up trucks is among the top draws at the 120th edition of the show that opens this weekend.
Why it matters: The annual show, which dates back to 1904 but was canceled last year due to the pandemic, brings in big revenue for the area.
- The Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, which puts on the show, estimates the event will have a combined $50 million in economic impact on the city and state.
Details: Axios got a sneak peek of the show, spanning 500,000 square feet at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, on Thursday. Here's what he saw:
- More than 500 vehicles from more than two dozen manufacturers are on display for you to gawk at, take selfies in front of and touch, ranging from Dodges to Maseratis.
- The e-Track dominates one side, where you can test drive an EV Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6 and Volvo C40 Recharge, among others.
- Ford is also featuring a ride simulator in which you can test your racing skills.
The big picture: "Electric vehicles are pretty much coming full force," Maria Pacifico, chair of the auto show, told Axios.
- Electric vehicle sales are predicted to account for as much as 30% of car sales globally by 2025, up from nearly 9% in 2021.
Plus: With pandemic restrictions and supply chain issues affecting car manufacturing, Pacifico said the auto show offers buyers an opportunity to see and potentially test-drive a vehicle they aim to buy.
Tip: Check out Jeep's 30,000-square-foot indoor "off-road" track, where you can put vehicles to the test up hills and different terrain.
- And be sure to swing by Subaru at the show, which will host pet adoptions and have dogs on hand — in addition to its crop of vehicles.
Visit: The auto show runs through March 13.
- General admission tickets for people 13 and older are $16, $13 for veterans, and $10 for seniors and children aged 7-12.
