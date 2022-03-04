48 mins ago - Things to Do

2022 Philadelphia Auto Show zaps into something new

Mike D'Onofrio
People driving a F-150 Lightening
Maria Pacifico, chair of the Philadelphia Auto Show, takes Mayor Jim Kenney on a spin in the electric Ford-150 Lightning. Video: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

The Philadelphia Auto Show is shifting into electric gear.

What's happening: The chance to get behind the wheel and drive EV pick-up trucks is among the top draws at the 120th edition of the show that opens this weekend.

Why it matters: The annual show, which dates back to 1904 but was canceled last year due to the pandemic, brings in big revenue for the area.

  • The Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, which puts on the show, estimates the event will have a combined $50 million in economic impact on the city and state.
A prototype of a Toyota truck camper
A prototype of a Toyota truck camper. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Details: Axios got a sneak peek of the show, spanning 500,000 square feet at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, on Thursday. Here's what he saw:

  • More than 500 vehicles from more than two dozen manufacturers are on display for you to gawk at, take selfies in front of and touch, ranging from Dodges to Maseratis.
  • The e-Track dominates one side, where you can test drive an EV Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6 and Volvo C40 Recharge, among others.
  • Ford is also featuring a ride simulator in which you can test your racing skills.

The big picture: "Electric vehicles are pretty much coming full force," Maria Pacifico, chair of the auto show, told Axios.

Plus: With pandemic restrictions and supply chain issues affecting car manufacturing, Pacifico said the auto show offers buyers an opportunity to see and potentially test-drive a vehicle they aim to buy.

Jeep's indoor "off-road" track at the Philadelphia Auto Show.
Jeep's indoor "off-road" track at the Philadelphia Auto Show. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Tip: Check out Jeep's 30,000-square-foot indoor "off-road" track, where you can put vehicles to the test up hills and different terrain.

  • And be sure to swing by Subaru at the show, which will host pet adoptions and have dogs on hand — in addition to its crop of vehicles.

Visit: The auto show runs through March 13.

  • General admission tickets for people 13 and older are $16, $13 for veterans, and $10 for seniors and children aged 7-12.
A Lamborghini
A Lamborghini seen at the Philadelphia Auto Show. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more