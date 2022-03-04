2022 Philadelphia Auto Show zaps into something new

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Philadelphia Auto Show is shifting into electric gear.

What's happening: The chance to get behind the wheel and drive EV pick-up trucks is among the top draws at the 120th edition of the show that opens this weekend.

Why it matters: The annual show, which dates back to 1904 but was canceled last year due to the pandemic, brings in big revenue for the area.

The Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, which puts on the show, estimates the event will have a combined $50 million in economic impact on the city and state.

A prototype of a Toyota truck camper. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Details: Axios got a sneak peek of the show, spanning 500,000 square feet at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, on Thursday. Here's what he saw:

More than 500 vehicles from more than two dozen manufacturers are on display for you to gawk at, take selfies in front of and touch, ranging from Dodges to Maseratis.

The e-Track dominates one side, where you can test drive an EV Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6 and Volvo C40 Recharge, among others.

Ford is also featuring a ride simulator in which you can test your racing skills.

The big picture: "Electric vehicles are pretty much coming full force," Maria Pacifico, chair of the auto show, told Axios.

Electric vehicle sales are predicted to account for as much as 30% of car sales globally by 2025, up from nearly 9% in 2021.

Plus: With pandemic restrictions and supply chain issues affecting car manufacturing, Pacifico said the auto show offers buyers an opportunity to see and potentially test-drive a vehicle they aim to buy.

Jeep's indoor "off-road" track at the Philadelphia Auto Show. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Tip: Check out Jeep's 30,000-square-foot indoor "off-road" track, where you can put vehicles to the test up hills and different terrain.

And be sure to swing by Subaru at the show, which will host pet adoptions and have dogs on hand — in addition to its crop of vehicles.

Visit: The auto show runs through March 13.

General admission tickets for people 13 and older are $16, $13 for veterans, and $10 for seniors and children aged 7-12.