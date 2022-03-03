Sixers fans tune in to games this NBA season

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Sports Business Journal; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Sixers fans posted up the NBA's third highest TV ratings this season through the All-Star break late last month.

State of play: NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is the regional sports network that airs Sixers' games, hit a 2.72 rating, Sports Business Journal reports. It's a dip from previous seasons.

The Golden State Warriors led the pack with a 7.63 rating, while the Denver Nuggets came in last, at 0.19.

The big picture: Overall viewership among regional sports networks for NBA games is up about 5% from the same time last year, according to SBJ.

The 76ers hit a 2.85 rating for the entire 2020-21 season — and they were up to a 3.32 rating at the All-Star break in 2020, just before the pandemic began.

Thought bubble: Viewership is sure to rise during the second half of the Sixers' season following the addition of superstar James Harden to the squad.