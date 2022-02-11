Philadelphia's James Harden era begins

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

So long, Ben Simmons. Hello, James Harden.

Driving the news: The Sixers acquired Harden from the Brooklyn Nets just before Thursday's trade deadline in exchange for Simmons, the disgruntled point guard who hasn't played in a single game this season.

Flashback: Simmons last donned a Sixers uniform on the court during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks last year.

His lackluster performance was typified in Game 7 when he passed up an uncontested layup.

Simmons has been demanding to be traded since the summer and has maintained he has not been mentally ready to return to play all season.

What they're saying: Jon Marks of SportsRadio 94WIP said Harden can help the Sixers win now and compete for a championship.

"It's the most impactful move [the Sixers] could have made," he said. "He will have an immediate impact, and he'll make everyone around him better."

Yes, but: Marks noted Harden has injury issues and reportedly has his jersey "retired" at a Houston strip club because of the money he spent there, raising questions about his commitment to his health.

"He's going to need to come in and show that winning is the most important thing in his life right now — and night life, strip clubs and drinking isn't," Marks said.

The Sixers' star center Joel Embiid tweeted a meme around the time news of the trade began trickling out:

Screenshot of Joel Embiid's Twitter feed

What's happening: The 76ers also will get Paul Millsap, while sending Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to Brooklyn, the Sixers organization said. The Nets will get draft picks, too.

Harden will stick around through the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN.

Between the lines: The 76ers held on to their young star Matisse Thybulle, who had been mentioned in the lead up to the trade as a possible addition.

What to watch: Simmons will return to Philadelphia to play his first game this season on March 10, when the Sixers face off against the Nets at home.