Pew report maps out possible scenarios for Philly's economic recovery

It's impossible to know what the future holds for Philadelphia's post-pandemic economic recovery.

But a new report from Pew Charitable Trusts and the William Penn Foundation makes "informed estimates" to give the region a glimpse of potential best-case and worst-case scenarios.

Why it matters: About 70,000 jobs are at risk over the next three years, the report suggests.

It's significant considering that the city totaled roughly 730,000 jobs in 2019 and suffered a loss of 65,000 in 2021.

So let's take a look at Pew's crystal ball to see how it all might play out:

The optimistic view: The best possible outcome would come from a rebound of in-person activity, like workers going back to offices and frequenting restaurants again, and new business investment.

Should this occur, the city could gain an estimated 36,100 jobs for a total of 774,000 by 2025 — 5% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In the second-best scenario, the city could see growth through “attractiveness and competitiveness,” which includes tax rates, regulatory policies and development, among other factors.

But the lack of "in-person activity" would still hamper the hospitality and leisure industries.

Still, in this scenario, the city could gain 15,700 jobs for a total of 754,500 jobs by 2025 — a 2% increase compared to 2019.

The not-so-great outcomes: There could be a return of in-person activity but no business investment, which could lead to the loss of 11,200 jobs.

The worst-case scenario would result from low in-person activity and no business investment, leading to a loss of 34,100 jobs in three years— a 5% drop from 2019.

Of note: Pew worked with Philly-based economic consulting firm Econsult Solutions Inc. to create the scenarios.