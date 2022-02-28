Pennsylvania bans Russian-made spirits from state-run stores

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) ordered the removal of Russian spirits from state-run liquor stores Sunday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: The PLCB is one of the largest buyers of wines and spirits in the nation.

The agency regulates the manufacture, importation, sale and distribution of all alcohol in the state, and oversees nearly 600 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

Driving the news: All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and license service centers in Pennsylvania must immediately remove Russian-made products from their shelves as of Sunday, according to the PLCB.

Special order products from Russia also will be banned.

"Given the evolving political-economic climate, it's just the right thing to do," PLCB chairman Tim Holden said in a news release.

Between the lines: The move came hours after Gov. Tom Wolf urged the PLCB's three-member board to ban the sale of Russian spirits in state-run liquor stores.

Wolf said in his letter the ban would represent a "small show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state."

The big picture: Pennsylvania joined a growing number of states that have taken action in response to Russia's military waging a massive, unprovoked assault on Ukraine.

The governors of New Hampshire and Utah have issued executive orders to immediately ban the sale of Russian-made and branded spirits from stores.

Zoom in: The PLCB has identified only two Russian-sourced products stocked on state store shelves — Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas — and five additional spirits available through special orders, agency spokesperson Shawn Kelly told Axios.