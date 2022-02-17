8 mins ago - News

Philly housing activist wards off illegal eviction in court

Taylor Allen
Illustration of a gavel with an oil barrel as the head.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Philadelphia housing activist Asantewaa Nkrumah-Ture won her rental dispute case in court Wednesday.

Why it matters: Asantewaa Nkrumah-Ture's nearly two-week battle with her new landlord, Alvan Morrison, drew attention from city leaders and inspired calls for additional tenant protections.

Catch up quick: Nkrumah-Ture said Morrison gave her a 30-day notice this month to move out of the West Philly house she's been renting since 2019.

  • A day later, Morrison attempted to move into the property with his family.
  • Nkrumah-Ture alleges that the situation escalated to her being locked in her bedroom and, in another instance, threatened with a gun.

What they're saying: "You had no right to move in," Judge Anne Marie Coyle told Morrison Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Morrison said it wasn't his intention to evict Nkrumah-Ture, despite providing her the 30-day notice.

  • His lawyer, Frank Turner, said Morrison is an inexperienced homebuyer who was under the impression the property was a rooming house.

What's next: Morrison and all occupants other than Nkrumah-Ture are ordered to immediately leave the property.

  • Nkrumah-Ture has exclusive rights to the property until March 16.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more