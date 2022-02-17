Philly housing activist wards off illegal eviction in court
Philadelphia housing activist Asantewaa Nkrumah-Ture won her rental dispute case in court Wednesday.
Why it matters: Asantewaa Nkrumah-Ture's nearly two-week battle with her new landlord, Alvan Morrison, drew attention from city leaders and inspired calls for additional tenant protections.
Catch up quick: Nkrumah-Ture said Morrison gave her a 30-day notice this month to move out of the West Philly house she's been renting since 2019.
- A day later, Morrison attempted to move into the property with his family.
- Nkrumah-Ture alleges that the situation escalated to her being locked in her bedroom and, in another instance, threatened with a gun.
What they're saying: "You had no right to move in," Judge Anne Marie Coyle told Morrison Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Morrison said it wasn't his intention to evict Nkrumah-Ture, despite providing her the 30-day notice.
- His lawyer, Frank Turner, said Morrison is an inexperienced homebuyer who was under the impression the property was a rooming house.
What's next: Morrison and all occupants other than Nkrumah-Ture are ordered to immediately leave the property.
- Nkrumah-Ture has exclusive rights to the property until March 16.
