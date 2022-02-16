SEPTA says ridership has rebounded from dip during Omicron wave

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ridership on SEPTA's buses, subways and trolleys is just half of what it was in 2019.

Yes, but: It has rebounded from a dip during the Omicron wave to what the transit agency says are some of the highest numbers recorded since the pandemic began.

State of play: SEPTA officials blame the rise of remote work and lingering COVID-19 fears for low ridership in 2022.

The agency is also still struggling with a driver shortage and is in search of 200 operators.

"We don't know if it's possible to get to pre-COVID levels," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told Axios.

By the numbers: In 2019, the city's public transportation agency had about 900,000 one-way passenger trips on buses and subways, every weekday.

That figure is now around 450,000 passengers per day.

Flashback: SEPTA took the biggest hit in the early days of the pandemic, with traffic plummeting by 90% between March and April 2020.

For months, SEPTA lost $1 million every day thanks to the lack of revenue from ticket sales.

Come June 2021, ridership grew to 40% of pre-pandemic levels, after the agency rolled back its COVID capacity limits and people started to get vaccinated against the virus.

Ridership continued to see modest increases, but it dipped to 40% again this January, during the height of the Omicron surge.

Between the lines: Although the pandemic accelerated SEPTA's issues, ridership had already been on the decline.

Between 2014 and 2019, SEPTA's bus ridership dipped by 13%.

Fiscal year 2019 had the lowest overall ridership counts of the past decade.

What they're saying: Busch said the agency continues to operate largely because of the $1.5 billion in federal help. It's expected to last until 2024.

The agency also increased cleaning operations and expanded its police force to quell safety concerns, but it hasn't done much for enticing passengers back.

The bottom line: Ridership levels aren't expected to return to normal anytime soon.