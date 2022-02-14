Philadelphia firefighters still fighting city over vaccine mandate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philly's firefighters union is expected to file a lawsuit against the city Monday, challenging the Kenney administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Why it matters: Friday marked the first deadline for all unionized city employees to have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose or submit a medical or religious exemption, said Kevin Lessard, an administration spokesperson.

Employees who fail to meet the requirements by noon on Feb. 28 will be placed on leave starting March 1 and could be fired.

Driving the news: The impending lawsuit by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 22 is the union's latest pushback against the city's vaccine mandate.

Mike Bresnan, president of the firefighters union, told Axios the legal action would be filed in the Court of Common Pleas.

By the numbers: The Philadelphia Fire Department has the lowest vaccination rate, 61-70%, compared to all city departments.

Zoom in: Bresnan said the lawsuit aims to derail the city's attempt to lump his members into a blanket vaccine mandate.

The union also filed an unfair labor practice claim with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board last week over the city's mandate, Bresnan said.

He added that the firefighters union is expected to begin labor arbitration proceedings in the coming weeks with the city over the mandate, which could determine whether the union must comply with the mandate.

Between the lines: Philly's three other major unions have reached an agreement with the Kenney administration over the mandate.

The city's arrangements with DC 33, DC47 and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have provisions that push back their vaccine mandate deadlines if other unions secure later dates.

What they're saying: Bresnan said that any vaccine requirements from the city should go through the collective bargaining process and that getting the jab was a personal choice.