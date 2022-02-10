Life expectancy for Pennsylvanians ticks up

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CDC National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The average life expectancy at birth for Pennsylvanians is 78.3 years, according to 2019 data released Thursday by the CDC National Center for Health Statistics.

That's slightly up from 2018, when babies could expect to live to 78.1.

The big picture: The state runs in the middle of the pack nationwide, with Hawaiians tracking the highest average life expectancy at 80.9 years.

Meanwhile, Mississippi averaged the lowest at 74.4.

Yes, but: The data is from before the pandemic began — and overall U.S. life expectancy fell from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 in 2020.

Zoom in: Philadelphia is ranked the least healthy county in the state, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.