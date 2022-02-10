1 hour ago - News

Life expectancy for Pennsylvanians ticks up

Taylor Allen
Data: CDC National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The average life expectancy at birth for Pennsylvanians is 78.3 years, according to 2019 data released Thursday by the CDC National Center for Health Statistics.

  • That's slightly up from 2018, when babies could expect to live to 78.1.

The big picture: The state runs in the middle of the pack nationwide, with Hawaiians tracking the highest average life expectancy at 80.9 years.

  • Meanwhile, Mississippi averaged the lowest at 74.4.

Yes, but: The data is from before the pandemic began — and overall U.S. life expectancy fell from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 in 2020.

Zoom in: Philadelphia is ranked the least healthy county in the state, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

  • In Philadelphia, life expectancy varies wildly by neighborhood due to a variety of economic and social issues, like poverty, substance abuse and gun violence.
  • Some areas of the city separated by a mile have a life expectancy difference of 20 years.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more