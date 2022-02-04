Thousands of Pennsylvania bridges in poor condition
Pennsylvania ranks second in the country for bridges in poor condition.
Driving the news: A 50-year-old Pittsburgh bridge collapsed last week, taking down a city bus, hours before President Joe Biden arrived in the city to discuss his $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
- Rescuers had to form a human chain to retrieve people. There were no fatalities, but 10 people were injured.
Zoom in: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has ordered a review for five bridges with construction similar to the Forbes Avenue bridge that collapsed last week, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
- One is in Philadelphia: the McCallum Street Bridge.
Of note: None of the five bridges are rated as "poor."
What to watch: Pennsylvania is slated to get $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over five years from Biden's infrastructure law.
