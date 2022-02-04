Thousands of Pennsylvania bridges in poor condition

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Pennsylvania ranks second in the country for bridges in poor condition.

Driving the news: A 50-year-old Pittsburgh bridge collapsed last week, taking down a city bus, hours before President Joe Biden arrived in the city to discuss his $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Rescuers had to form a human chain to retrieve people. There were no fatalities, but 10 people were injured.

Zoom in: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has ordered a review for five bridges with construction similar to the Forbes Avenue bridge that collapsed last week, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

One is in Philadelphia: the McCallum Street Bridge.

Of note: None of the five bridges are rated as "poor."

What to watch: Pennsylvania is slated to get $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over five years from Biden's infrastructure law.