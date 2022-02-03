Philly COVID cases decline, but end to restrictions "months away"

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia is tracking a steep decline in COVID-19 cases, signaling that the city may have a more secure spot on the other side of Omicron's peak.

The city's message for residents hopeful that restrictions might be eased soon? Hang tight.

Driving the news: Philly Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said Wednesday that new COVID cases and deaths remain too high for the city to end its mask mandate for businesses and institutions.

"We're probably several months away from a place where we'll have the kind of safety to drop all the current restrictions," she said.

By the numbers: Philadelphia is averaging roughly 550 new COVID cases per day, as of Wednesday — a drop of approximately 50% compared to the previous week.

The positivity rate is 7.3%, a level not seen since Dec. 21, 2021.

Yes, but: The city's count does not include individuals who test positive using at-home tests.

And even with the drop, Philadelphia is still within the CDC's criteria for a high level of community transmission, Bettigole said.

Zoom out: San Francisco dropped its indoor mask requirements this week for fully vaccinated people in offices, restaurants, bars, gyms and religious settings.

Officials ended the mandate due to San Francisco's high vaccination rate — roughly 82% of all eligible residents.

Of note: Philadelphia's vaccination rate for adults is nearly 79%, and almost 30% have received a booster.

What they're saying: Discussions are ongoing about "what an off-ramp looks like" for nixing the mandate, Bettigole said.