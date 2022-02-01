Esports expands to Philadelphia colleges and beyond

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's a good time for gamers in the Philly region.

State of play: Several local colleges — including Temple, Drexel, St. Joseph's and the University of Pennsylvania — joined the National Association of Collegiate Esports Starleague last fall.

The league was formed by Philly's Nerd Street Gamers and CSL Esports in July, and hosts multiple skill levels.

And Philly teams are drawing fanfare and investment in physical spaces.

Drexel became the No. 1 collegiate team last month playing "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive."

Saint Joseph's launched an esports lab in 2020 to house its team, as well as an esports classroom and recreational space.

Nerd Street also offers teams access to in-person training facilities and competition space.

The big picture: Interest in esports is soaring across the country after many embraced the industry following professional sports cancellations during the pandemic.

It's expected that we'll see more than 29 million monthly esports viewers in 2022.

Colleges across the U.S., meanwhile, have been vigorously launching esports teams, with over 100 programs.

The intrigue: Esports is expanding beyond college campuses in the Philly region.

Nerd Street opened its first esports campus, The Block, in November.

The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department created an esports room at the Christy Rec Center last September.

What they're saying: "What we're seeing now is the cresting of the wave, and that was fueled by technology, opportunity, and the COVID-19 pandemic," said Daniel Funk, who chairs Temple's Department of Sport and Recreation Management.

Temple is working on creating a concentration and a certification program for esports.

Jeffrey Levine, who leads the esports undergraduate program at Drexel, said the exploding interest has led colleges to host esports to entice potential students.

But, like football and basketball, colleges are also pursuing esports "to generate good publicity and a source of pride."

Nerd Street CEO John Fazio said over 500 schools have signed up for NACE Starleague across the country.