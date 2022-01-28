Temple University taps former police commissioner for safety audit
Temple University has tapped former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey to audit the school's campus safety operations.
Why it matters: Ramsey's hiring is part of the university's efforts to boost protections for students, staff and North Philadelphia residents after homicides reached an all-high and carjackings rose dramatically last year.
The big picture: The calls for an audit follow the death of Temple student Samuel Sean Collington, who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery near campus in November.
- Nearly 40 people have been killed in Philly so far this year, as of Wednesday.
What they're saying: With gun violence rising throughout the city, officials began reviewing campus safety measures in December, said Charles Leone, executive director of public safety at the university.
- Costs to hire Ramsey and the full scope of the audit have yet to be determined, Leone said.
State of play: Temple has between 105-110 police officers and spends at least $28 million a year on public safety.
- Of note: The spending total doesn't account for some safety measures, such as surveillance cameras.
Flashback: Ramsey served as commissioner under former Mayor Michael Nutter between 2008-16.
- Homicides decreased during Ramsey's tenure, going from 331 in 2008 to 277 in 2016, according to the police department's online database.
What's next: The audit is expected to take several months to complete.
