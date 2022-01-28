Temple University taps former police commissioner for safety audit

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Temple University has tapped former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey to audit the school's campus safety operations.

Why it matters: Ramsey's hiring is part of the university's efforts to boost protections for students, staff and North Philadelphia residents after homicides reached an all-high and carjackings rose dramatically last year.

The big picture: The calls for an audit follow the death of Temple student Samuel Sean Collington, who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery near campus in November.

Nearly 40 people have been killed in Philly so far this year, as of Wednesday.

What they're saying: With gun violence rising throughout the city, officials began reviewing campus safety measures in December, said Charles Leone, executive director of public safety at the university.

Costs to hire Ramsey and the full scope of the audit have yet to be determined, Leone said.

State of play: Temple has between 105-110 police officers and spends at least $28 million a year on public safety.

Of note: The spending total doesn't account for some safety measures, such as surveillance cameras.

Flashback: Ramsey served as commissioner under former Mayor Michael Nutter between 2008-16.

Homicides decreased during Ramsey's tenure, going from 331 in 2008 to 277 in 2016, according to the police department's online database.

What's next: The audit is expected to take several months to complete.