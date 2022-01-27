State data gives new insights into Philadelphia's vaxxed population

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

New state data is shedding more light on COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses administered to Philadelphia residents.

Why it matters: Prior to this week, the city's vaccine tracker didn't include how many Philadelphians received the jab and boosters from elsewhere in the state.

It "gives us a more accurate picture of where we really are right now, which helps inform our vaccination efforts," Philly's Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said at a city COVID update Wednesday.

Yes, but: It's still likely an undercount since there's no available vaccine data tracking residents who received doses outside Pennsylvania.

Of note: The new data also reveals more detailed demographic information around who has received booster shots.

What's new: Approximately 44.5% of Philadelphia children ages 5-11 have received at least one vaccine dose, the new data shows. That's up from the 35.3% reported on Monday.

The number of children over 12 who've received at least one vaccine dose dropped 4 percentage points from earlier in the week to 88.6%. Bettigole attributed the decrease to duplicate data.

Plus: More than 85,000 booster doses have been administered in the city.

Zoom out: The current COVID wave fueled by the Omicron variant appears to have peaked in the city, Bettigole said.

Philly's daily average cases and positivity rate have dropped dramatically compared to earlier in the month.

By the numbers: The average daily COVID cases were 996 as of Wednesday, down from a high of 3,570 on Jan. 12.

The positivity rate hit around 12%, far below the high of 40% on Jan. 4.

What they're saying: Whether the city will continue to see dropping cases depends on whether people take precautions, such as wearing face masks and avoiding indoor gatherings when possible, Bettigole said.