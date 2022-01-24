Former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon may lose pension

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former Philadelphia City Councilperson Bobby Henon already lost his office, and now he's at risk of losing his city pension.

State of play: Henon, who resigned from office Thursday following his federal conviction, is on track to receive a more than $4,500 monthly pension, starting at the age 55, for his decadelong career on the council. He's 53.

Yes, but: City and state laws allow for the forfeiture of public pensions for employees convicted of crimes related to their public office or employment.

The Kenney administration has requested a legal opinion from the city Law Department over the matter, which is a standard process, city spokesperson Kevin Lessard said on Friday.

How it works: The city's Board of Pensions and Retirement ultimately decides whether to disqualify a public employee from receiving their pension. But the agency must first receive a legal opinion from the Law Department on the matter.

The board disqualified 12 pensions between 2017 and 2021, according to the city.

What they're saying: The board's executive director Francis Bielli said they haven't received a legal opinion as of Friday.

But Lessard said the board is "likely" to decide the fate of Henon's pension at its Jan. 27 virtual meeting.

"We anticipate that we will receive an opinion before [Thursday's] meeting," Bielli said.

Of note: Henon and his lawyer, Brian McMonagle, did not return requests seeking comment.

What to watch: Henon is scheduled to be sentenced in February.