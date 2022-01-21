2 hours ago - Politics

A short highlight reel of ousted Philly politicians

Clockwise from top left, ex-U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah; former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams; former state Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell; and Former City Councilmember Rick Mariano. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP

Former City Councilmember Bobby Henon on Thursday joined a long list of Philadelphia politicians who resigned from office over corruption scandals.

  • Here are some of the most recent politicians to forfeit their office:

Rick Mariano: The former city councilmember was convicted in 2006 of taking nearly $30,000 in bribes from small businesses looking for tax breaks, zoning adjustments and other favors.

Carlos Matos: The ward leader was sentenced to three years in federal prison beginning in 2007 and fined $50,000 for bribing three Atlantic City councilmen over development projects.

  • His wife and longtime Philly politico Renee Tartaglione was sentenced to nearly seven years in 2018 for stealing $2 million from a publicly funded mental health clinic.

Seth Williams: The Democrat and former Philadelphia district attorney pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges in 2017 and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was released in 2020.

Chaka Fattah: The former Democratic U.S. representative was convicted in 2016 of bribery, money laundering, fraud, racketeering and other federal charges.

  • He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released in 2020.

Movita Johnson-Harrell: The ex-state representative pleaded guilty in 2020 to stealing from her own nonprofit.

  • She served two months of her prison sentence before being released due to the pandemic.

Go deeper via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

