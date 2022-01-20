Philly issues new quarantine guidance for city schools

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia health officials put in place new COVID-19 guidance for city schools on Wednesday, calling the CDC's recent move to shorten quarantine time "unduly risky" for students and staff.

Driving the news: Philadelphia district schools will no longer use positive case numbers to determine whether to pause in-person learning, the city's Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole announced.

What's happening: Schools now have two options based on their ability to implement virus mitigation strategies, such as strict mask-wearing and providing a separate eating area for those returning from quarantine.

How it works: With approval from city health officials, schools that can implement the list of required mitigation methods can allow students to return to in-person learning after five days of quarantining.

Schools that cannot must maintain a 10-day quarantine period for students.

Of note: The city will only allow staff the option to "test to return" after five days of quarantining, provided they test negative for the virus on days five and six.

Staff who cannot provide two negative tests must quarantine for 10 days.

Between the lines: The new guidance follows the CDC updating its own recommendations this month to allow students and staff to return to in-person learning after a five-day quarantine.

What they're saying: "Our latest guidance attempts to deal with the facts on the ground while we commit to advocating for a more equitable future," Bettigole said.

She blamed an "unfair and unjust" state funding formula that shortchanged city schools, preventing them from implementing virus mitigation strategies.

The other side: Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, released a statement slamming the new policies as "misaligned with the reality of the in-school experiences."