Mayor Jim Kenney endorses Conor Lamb for U.S. Senate race

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney kicked off the work week by endorsing U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb in the U.S. Senate race.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania's election is one of a few that could determine whether Senate Democrats retain control of the chamber next year or relinquish it to Republicans.

State of play: Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is not running for reelection. Democrat Bob Casey holds Pennsylvania's other U.S. Senate seat.

Lamb, who represents much of the Pittsburgh suburbs, is running in a crowded Democratic field, which includes Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Montgomery County Commissioners Chairperson Val Arkoosh.

Meanwhile, several Republican candidates are vying for the U.S. Senate seat, including hedge fund manager David McCormick, TV celebrity Mehmet Oz, Montgomery County developer Jeff Bartos and Carla Sands, former President Donald Trump's ambassador to Denmark.

What they're saying: Kenney called Lamb "the strongest Pennsylvania Democrat to beat the Republican extremists in November," citing the legislator's record of supporting women's reproductive rights, protecting voting rights and increasing the minimum wage.