Philadelphia trash collection delayed during COVID-19 surge

Mike D'Onofrio
New year, more trash collection delays in Philly.

What's happening: A rise in COVID-19 infections among the city's workforce is expected to cause collection slowdowns for weeks, according to the Streets Department.

  • Trash and recycling collections are at least a day behind in some neighborhoods, but those delays may increase.

What they're saying: "We are challenged with providing the specific number of days we will be behind as the number of employees available to work fluctuates," the department said in a statement on its website.

  • The city also noted an increase in collection tonnage following the holidays.

Flashback: Trash collection rates have plummeted during the pandemic as garbage tonnage spiked.

  • The on-time trash collection rate tanked to 53% during the first year of the pandemic through June 30, 2021, from 82% in the three previous years.

What to do: Residents should continue to set out their trash and recycling on their regular days, the agency said.

