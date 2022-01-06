Philly to close emergency rental assistance program due to low funds

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia is closing its cash-strapped emergency rental assistance program.

Driving the news: The city announced Thursday that it will no longer be accepting applications to the program after Friday at 5pm.

Details: Program officials will continue to review submitted applications until remaining funds are exhausted.

Landlords and tenants who already applied can still use the PHL Rent Assist database to add any documentation or check their status.

Context: Philadelphia has been on the verge of running out of rental assistance for months.

Since May 2020, the city distributed more than $248 million to almost 39,000 households facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

The latest phase received more than 79,500 applications.

What's next: The city is still waiting to hear back about additional funding from the federal government.

Any funds that may come will go to applications already in the system.

Of note: The city's eviction diversion program will continue under a new process beginning Monday.