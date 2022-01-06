2 hours ago - News

Philly to close emergency rental assistance program due to low funds

Taylor Allen
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Philadelphia is closing its cash-strapped emergency rental assistance program.

Driving the news: The city announced Thursday that it will no longer be accepting applications to the program after Friday at 5pm.

Details: Program officials will continue to review submitted applications until remaining funds are exhausted.

Context: Philadelphia has been on the verge of running out of rental assistance for months.

  • Since May 2020, the city distributed more than $248 million to almost 39,000 households facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
  • The latest phase received more than 79,500 applications.

What's next: The city is still waiting to hear back about additional funding from the federal government.

  • Any funds that may come will go to applications already in the system.

Of note: The city's eviction diversion program will continue under a new process beginning Monday.

  • Landlords still must enroll in the program before filing for an eviction. They can apply through the eviction diversion portal.
  • Landlords must send a notice to their tenants spelling out their rights before applying.
  • More information will be posted on the portal Monday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more