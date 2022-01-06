Philly to close emergency rental assistance program due to low funds
Philadelphia is closing its cash-strapped emergency rental assistance program.
Driving the news: The city announced Thursday that it will no longer be accepting applications to the program after Friday at 5pm.
Details: Program officials will continue to review submitted applications until remaining funds are exhausted.
- Landlords and tenants who already applied can still use the PHL Rent Assist database to add any documentation or check their status.
Context: Philadelphia has been on the verge of running out of rental assistance for months.
- Since May 2020, the city distributed more than $248 million to almost 39,000 households facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
- The latest phase received more than 79,500 applications.
What's next: The city is still waiting to hear back about additional funding from the federal government.
- Any funds that may come will go to applications already in the system.
Of note: The city's eviction diversion program will continue under a new process beginning Monday.
- Landlords still must enroll in the program before filing for an eviction. They can apply through the eviction diversion portal.
- Landlords must send a notice to their tenants spelling out their rights before applying.
- More information will be posted on the portal Monday.
