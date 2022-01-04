Indonesian dancer Sinta Penyami Storms' Best Day Ever in Philadelphia
Sinta Penyami Storms is a traditional Indonesian dancer who founded the Philadelphia-based dance group, Modero & Company.
- We asked Storms about how she would spend her ideal day in the city.
Breakfast: Waterfront Gourmet at Dilworth Plaza to grab a coffee.
After breakfast: Visit South Philly churches, such as the Philadelphia Praise Center.
- Storms said it's one the places she finds the most community. She often collaborates with pastors for events with her dance company.
Lunch: D'jakarta Cafe on 16th and Ritner St.
- Her typical order is ketoprak, an Indonesian vegetarian dish of tofu, vegetables, rice cake, rice vermicelli, fried egg and peanut sauce.
After lunch: A post-meal walk to Cafe Pendawa to grocery shop. It's where she gets her spices, instant noodles and hot sauce.
- If there's time, Liberté Lounge at the Sofitel by Rittenhouse Square for afternoon tea.
Early evening: Teach dance at Fleisher Art.
- If she has a sweet tooth after class, she likes to grab bubble tea at Tiger Sugar in Chinatown.
Late night: If she's feeling fancy, JG Skyhigh for the views and a simple rum and coke.
- "When you're there, you're higher than everybody else. It's just so pretty," she said.
