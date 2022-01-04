Indonesian dancer Sinta Penyami Storms' Best Day Ever in Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Sinta Penyami Storms is a traditional Indonesian dancer who founded the Philadelphia-based dance group, Modero & Company.

We asked Storms about how she would spend her ideal day in the city.

Breakfast: Waterfront Gourmet at Dilworth Plaza to grab a coffee.

After breakfast: Visit South Philly churches, such as the Philadelphia Praise Center.

Storms said it's one the places she finds the most community. She often collaborates with pastors for events with her dance company.

Lunch: D'jakarta Cafe on 16th and Ritner St.

Her typical order is ketoprak, an Indonesian vegetarian dish of tofu, vegetables, rice cake, rice vermicelli, fried egg and peanut sauce.

After lunch: A post-meal walk to Cafe Pendawa to grocery shop. It's where she gets her spices, instant noodles and hot sauce.

If there's time, Liberté Lounge at the Sofitel by Rittenhouse Square for afternoon tea.

Early evening: Teach dance at Fleisher Art.

If she has a sweet tooth after class, she likes to grab bubble tea at Tiger Sugar in Chinatown.

Late night: If she's feeling fancy, JG Skyhigh for the views and a simple rum and coke.