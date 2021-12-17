Pew data shows Philadelphia businesses inching toward recovery
Philadelphia's economy is recovering this year, but it's happening slowly, new data shows.
Driving the news: The city saw modest economic recovery from August through October, compared to this past spring and early summer, according to jobs and credit data analyzed by Pew Charitable Trusts.
- Businesses that were delinquent — paying bills 31 or more days late — fell slightly, while median credit balances rose. Financial stability remained stagnant, and bankruptcy filings remained low.
Yes, but: The total number of jobs continues to be about 8% below pre-pandemic levels.
Zoom in: Here's a breakdown of where things stand by sector.
The troubled: Philly's hospitality industry, which includes the arts and entertainment businesses that took big hits during the pandemic, seems to be the shakiest sector.
- Preliminary October employment figures were more than 30% below pre-pandemic levels.
The rebound: The strongest comeback appears to be the information sector — cable, internet and phone providers.
- The latest figures show there were 4% more jobs in October than before the pandemic.
The resilient: Wholesale and transportation firms saw improvements in September as those sectors dealt with supply chain issues.
- Employment was at 12% below pre-pandemic levels in October, but that's still an improvement compared to nearly 17% the same time last year.
What to watch: Neighborhood recovery is happening at different rates.
- Center City East and University City are showing the strongest signs of recovery with their shares of businesses severely late on their bills continuing to fall and credit balances rising.
- Manayunk's credit recovery slowed in September, when the neighborhood experienced intensive flooding from Hurricane Ida.
- Businesses in Oxford Circle and Mayfair reached their highest delinquency share in September, while financial stability remains below the citywide average.
