Pew data shows Philadelphia businesses inching toward recovery

Recreated from Pew; Chart: Axios Visuals

Philadelphia's economy is recovering this year, but it's happening slowly, new data shows.

Driving the news: The city saw modest economic recovery from August through October, compared to this past spring and early summer, according to jobs and credit data analyzed by Pew Charitable Trusts.

Businesses that were delinquent — paying bills 31 or more days late — fell slightly, while median credit balances rose. Financial stability remained stagnant, and bankruptcy filings remained low.

Yes, but: The total number of jobs continues to be about 8% below pre-pandemic levels.

Zoom in: Here's a breakdown of where things stand by sector.

The troubled: Philly's hospitality industry, which includes the arts and entertainment businesses that took big hits during the pandemic, seems to be the shakiest sector.

Preliminary October employment figures were more than 30% below pre-pandemic levels.

The rebound: The strongest comeback appears to be the information sector — cable, internet and phone providers.

The latest figures show there were 4% more jobs in October than before the pandemic.

The resilient: Wholesale and transportation firms saw improvements in September as those sectors dealt with supply chain issues.

Employment was at 12% below pre-pandemic levels in October, but that's still an improvement compared to nearly 17% the same time last year.

What to watch: Neighborhood recovery is happening at different rates.