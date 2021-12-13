Philly will require proof of COVID vaccination to enter restaurants

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia restaurants, bars, sports venues and several other establishments that sell food and beverages onsite will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, beginning Jan. 3.

Driving the news: Mayor Jim Kenney and the city's Health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole announced the mandate — which also applies to movie theaters, casinos and food courts — on Monday.

"With winter right around the corner, we must do more to protect our residents," Kenney said.

Zoom out: Philly joins a handful of other cities that already mandate proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, such as San Francisco and New York City.

Yes, but: There is a grace period. A negative COVID-19 test within the last 24 hours will be accepted for the first two weeks.

After Jan. 17, only proof of vaccination will be accepted.

Exemptions include K-12 schools and early child care settings, hospitals, Philadelphia International Airport, grocery stores, convenience stores and other establishments that primarily sell food for off-site use.

Details: Children ages 5 and 3 months to 11 are required to have one vaccine dose by Jan. 3 and then get their second by Feb. 3.

Children under 5 and people with medical or religious exemptions will be allowed to dine indoors, but must show proof of a negative test if the venue holds more than 1,000 people.

Attendees at the Wells Fargo Center will have to show proof of vaccination. The mandate also applies to indoor-only restaurants at other sports venues like Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park.

State of play: The announcement follows Philadelphia's first Omicron case confirmed earlier this month. Bettigole said a few more have been confirmed since but the majority of COVID-19 cases in the city involve the Delta variant.

The city is seeing a sharp uptick in cases, with the positivity rate doubling within the last month to 6%.

What they're saying: Bettigole said positive cases jumped after Thanksgiving. She's urging people to be more careful as the holidays near.

"We don't want to close our restaurants so that's the reason for the vaccine mandate," Bettigole said.

What to watch: Businesses are in charge of checking vaccination status. The city will inspect for compliance if there's been a formal complaint through its 311 line. The city will also check through regular food and safety inspections.