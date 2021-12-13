Philly School District puts nonbinary option on student forms

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia School District students are now able to select nonbinary as a gender identity option on official district documents.

Driving the news: Superintendent William Hite told district families last week that the nonbinary option will become available in student and family portals, as well as Google Classroom, starting Monday.

What they're saying: Hite called the move "an important step forward in our effort to become a more equitable and inclusive school district."

"Any time we can honor a person's autonomy and their identity, we're doing the right thing," said John Fisher-Klein, executive director of The Attic Youth Center, which serves LGBTQ+ youth in Philadelphia. "I'm so happy this is happening, and it's a move in the right direction."

How to do it: Students can fill out a Google form to inform the school about changing their names and genders.

Students can communicate this without providing legal documentation or parental/guardian approval.

Flashback: In 2016, the District passed Policy 252, which protects the right of transgender and gender nonconforming students to identify as their affirmed genders.

This cemented students' rights to use locker rooms and bathrooms, wear school uniforms and play sports based on their affirmed genders.

Of note: The updated gender identity information will not appear in state-run systems.