Philly School District puts nonbinary option on student forms

Philadelphia School District students are now able to select nonbinary as a gender identity option on official district documents.
Driving the news: Superintendent William Hite told district families last week that the nonbinary option will become available in student and family portals, as well as Google Classroom, starting Monday.
What they're saying: Hite called the move "an important step forward in our effort to become a more equitable and inclusive school district."
- "Any time we can honor a person's autonomy and their identity, we're doing the right thing," said John Fisher-Klein, executive director of The Attic Youth Center, which serves LGBTQ+ youth in Philadelphia. "I'm so happy this is happening, and it's a move in the right direction."
How to do it: Students can fill out a Google form to inform the school about changing their names and genders.
- Students can communicate this without providing legal documentation or parental/guardian approval.
Flashback: In 2016, the District passed Policy 252, which protects the right of transgender and gender nonconforming students to identify as their affirmed genders.
- This cemented students' rights to use locker rooms and bathrooms, wear school uniforms and play sports based on their affirmed genders.
Of note: The updated gender identity information will not appear in state-run systems.
- Hite said in his statement that the district is legally required to send information listed on birth certificates.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.