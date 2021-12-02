"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" breaks TV record
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" premiered its 15th season last night on FXX, making it the longest-running live-action comedy in history.
State of play: The show premiered in 2005, showcasing a group of rude friends who own and operate a bar, Paddy's Pub. It quickly became one of the most beloved shows based in Philly.
- The 15th season will follow the gang as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of note: The show was renewed for four seasons total in December 2020, meaning it'll run at least until season 18.
Watch: Episodes will air Wednesdays at 10pm until the end of the season.
