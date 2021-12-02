Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" breaks TV record

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" premiered its 15th season last night on FXX, making it the longest-running live-action comedy in history.

State of play: The show premiered in 2005, showcasing a group of rude friends who own and operate a bar, Paddy's Pub. It quickly became one of the most beloved shows based in Philly.

The 15th season will follow the gang as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of note: The show was renewed for four seasons total in December 2020, meaning it'll run at least until season 18.

Watch: Episodes will air Wednesdays at 10pm until the end of the season.