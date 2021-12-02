12 mins ago - News
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" breaks TV record
Taylor Allen
The cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
The cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" at the 2017 Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. Photo: Richard Shotwell/AP

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" premiered its 15th season last night on FXX, making it the longest-running live-action comedy in history.

State of play: The show premiered in 2005, showcasing a group of rude friends who own and operate a bar, Paddy's Pub. It quickly became one of the most beloved shows based in Philly.

Of note: The show was renewed for four seasons total in December 2020, meaning it'll run at least until season 18.

Watch: Episodes will air Wednesdays at 10pm until the end of the season.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more