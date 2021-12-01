Hundreds rally against Asian hate after teens attacked on SEPTA

Hundreds of people rallied against Asian hate in Philadelphia Tuesday after a group of teens attacked students of Asian descent on a SEPTA train last month.
Driving the news: Protesters gathered outside the Municipal Services Building in Center City and the School District of Philadelphia headquarters, holding signs that read, "Stop Asian Hate" and "Public Safety for All."
- Many expressed support for Central High student Christina Lu, one of the victims who was attacked after trying to intervene.
The big picture: Anti-Asian hate crimes jumped over 76% nationwide from 2019 to 2020, according to FBI data updated in October.
- There have been more than 9,000 self-reported incidents of anti-AAPI hate since the pandemic began, according to Stop AAPI Hate.
The incident: Several teen girls were caught on camera attacking a group of students of Asian descent near SEPTA's Erie station on Nov. 17.
- In one SEPTA surveillance video, the attackers can be heard using racial slurs.
- A video of 18-year-old Lu being assaulted was shared on social media.
The response: The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office filed charges against four teenagers, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
- SEPTA is working with the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department.
- The transit agency has also assigned an officer to ride the Broad Street Line that departs from Olney Transportation Center after school dismissal.
What they're saying: "Everyone has been calling me a hero, but I really am not," Lu told the crowd on Tuesday, CBS Philly reported. "I'm just an ordinary girl from an ordinary family who saw people in need of help and so I tried to help."
- Lu said she'll continue to stand up against bullying and violence.
Protester Matt Zhang told Axios that he attended the rally to support Lu and the Asian community.
- "I want everybody to be safe no matter if they are at school, on a bus or a train," Zhang said.
Of note: Philadelphia School District spokesperson Monica Lewis told Axios the district has "zero tolerance for bullying and harassment of any student."
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.