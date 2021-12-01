Hundreds rally against Asian hate after teens attacked on SEPTA

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Hundreds of people rallied against Asian hate in Philadelphia Tuesday after a group of teens attacked students of Asian descent on a SEPTA train last month.

Driving the news: Protesters gathered outside the Municipal Services Building in Center City and the School District of Philadelphia headquarters, holding signs that read, "Stop Asian Hate" and "Public Safety for All."

Many expressed support for Central High student Christina Lu, one of the victims who was attacked after trying to intervene.

The big picture: Anti-Asian hate crimes jumped over 76% nationwide from 2019 to 2020, according to FBI data updated in October.

There have been more than 9,000 self-reported incidents of anti-AAPI hate since the pandemic began, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

The incident: Several teen girls were caught on camera attacking a group of students of Asian descent near SEPTA's Erie station on Nov. 17.

In one SEPTA surveillance video, the attackers can be heard using racial slurs.

A video of 18-year-old Lu being assaulted was shared on social media.

The response: The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office filed charges against four teenagers, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

SEPTA is working with the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department.

The transit agency has also assigned an officer to ride the Broad Street Line that departs from Olney Transportation Center after school dismissal.

What they're saying: "Everyone has been calling me a hero, but I really am not," Lu told the crowd on Tuesday, CBS Philly reported. "I'm just an ordinary girl from an ordinary family who saw people in need of help and so I tried to help."

Lu said she'll continue to stand up against bullying and violence.

Protester Matt Zhang told Axios that he attended the rally to support Lu and the Asian community.

"I want everybody to be safe no matter if they are at school, on a bus or a train," Zhang said.

Matt Zhang from Northeast Philadelphia outside Tuesday's rally. Photo: Taylor Allen/Axios

Of note: Philadelphia School District spokesperson Monica Lewis told Axios the district has "zero tolerance for bullying and harassment of any student."