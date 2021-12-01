Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The most popular WeWork locations in Philly

Hybrid working isn't going away anytime soon, and some Philadelphians are opting for coworking spaces.

Commercial real estate company WeWork tells Axios its bookings have grown an average rate of 43% month over month from December 2020 to October 2021 through its On Demand program in the city.

State of play: Thursday is the most popular day to book, while Mondays trail close behind.

Most popular Philly locations:

1900 Market St. in Center City.

1100 Ludlow St. in Center City.

1010 N Hancock St. in Northern Liberties.

Of note: Philly lost one of its WeWork locations last year. The company closed the spot at 1430 Walnut St. in September 2020.

The big picture: Commercial real estate in the region is beginning to lean on flexible office space and more lenient leases to entice companies back to the office.