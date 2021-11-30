Philadelphia food banks withstanding increased need and rising costs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia food banks are scrambling to manage an increase in need and inflated food prices this holiday season.

Why it matters: More than 16% of Philadelphians are food insecure, lacking consistent and reliable access to enough meals, according to the latest 2018 data. But the figure could be as high as 21.2% because of the pandemic.

The demand for assistance is only expected to grow this winter.

The big picture: Inflation — which is at a 30-year high — and supply chain issues are fueling a rise in prices for goods across the country.

The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased by 11.9%, compared to last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The index for beef jumped 20% and pork rose 14%, the largest yearly increase since December 1990.

Zoom in: Philabundance, which serves at least 135,000 people per week, originally budgeted to spend about $120,000 per month for food before the pandemic hit. But by the end of fiscal year 2020, the hunger relief nonprofit spent more than $500,000 per month.

Prices have only skyrocketed from there. The nonprofit spent a total of $10.5 million in fiscal year 2021. It expects to pay $14.9 million for FY 2022.

Philabundance told Axios its fresh fruit freight is getting too expensive. The company is looking for other vendors to work with.

Meanwhile, Share Food Program said it's seeing a 30% increase in food spending compared to last year.

The organization also went from serving 700,000 people in the Philadelphia region per month to 1 million.

Spokesperson Jessica Bautista told Axios beef has become the most expensive item to obtain, while non food-related items like cat litter and household cleaners are also getting pricier.

What they're saying: Bautista said that the lack of additional emergency sources of food and federal coronavirus assistance, like the Farmers to Families Food Box Program that ended in May, "presents its challenges."

Philabundance CEO Loree Jones told Axios they organization is ordering food "well in advance" to address food supply issues. She said they're looking ahead anywhere from six months to a year.

How to help: Both Share Food Program and Philabundance are welcoming more volunteers through their websites.