Philadelphia gets high marks for LGBTQ+ inclusivity

Data: Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Graphic: Taylor Allen/Axios

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is recognizing Philadelphia for its LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices.

Driving the news: The national LGBTQ+ advocacy group recently released its 10th annual Municipal Equality Index, which evaluates cities on several factors that could impact quality of life for LGBTQ+ residents.

How it works: The index measures across five categories: non-discrimination laws, municipal services, employer protections, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Cities score points based on what they and their policies offer, with some room for "flex" or bonus points.

Zoom in: Philly scored a perfect 100 this year, with top marks for non-discrimination laws and municipal services.

The city also received extra recognition for things like providing services to LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness and older adults.

Of note: Pittsburgh and State College — the central Pennsylvania municipality home to Penn State's main campus — also scored 100.

Meanwhile, other high-ranking Pennsylvania cities include Allentown and Reading, which scored 94 and 91 respectively.

Allentown lost points for failing to report 2019 hate crime statistics to the FBI, while Reading's score reflected its lack of transgender-inclusive health benefits.

The other side: Harrisburg, the state's capitol, ranked the worst out of the 10 Pennsylvania areas measured — scoring 69.

It lost most of its points for the lack of inclusion in law enforcement and municipal services.

Zoom out: Other cities across the U.S. that scored 100 on the index include Chicago, New York, Denver and Boston.

Data: Human Rights Campaign; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

