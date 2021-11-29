Philadelphia gets high marks for LGBTQ+ inclusivity

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is recognizing Philadelphia for its LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices.
Driving the news: The national LGBTQ+ advocacy group recently released its 10th annual Municipal Equality Index, which evaluates cities on several factors that could impact quality of life for LGBTQ+ residents.
How it works: The index measures across five categories: non-discrimination laws, municipal services, employer protections, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.
- Cities score points based on what they and their policies offer, with some room for "flex" or bonus points.
Zoom in: Philly scored a perfect 100 this year, with top marks for non-discrimination laws and municipal services.
- The city also received extra recognition for things like providing services to LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness and older adults.
Of note: Pittsburgh and State College — the central Pennsylvania municipality home to Penn State's main campus — also scored 100.
Meanwhile, other high-ranking Pennsylvania cities include Allentown and Reading, which scored 94 and 91 respectively.
- Allentown lost points for failing to report 2019 hate crime statistics to the FBI, while Reading's score reflected its lack of transgender-inclusive health benefits.
The other side: Harrisburg, the state's capitol, ranked the worst out of the 10 Pennsylvania areas measured — scoring 69.
- It lost most of its points for the lack of inclusion in law enforcement and municipal services.
Zoom out: Other cities across the U.S. that scored 100 on the index include Chicago, New York, Denver and Boston.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.