2 hours ago - News
Philadelphia gets high marks for LGBTQ+ inclusivity
Taylor Allen
Data: Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Graphic: Taylor Allen/Axios
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is recognizing Philadelphia for its LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices.

Driving the news: The national LGBTQ+ advocacy group recently released its 10th annual Municipal Equality Index, which evaluates cities on several factors that could impact quality of life for LGBTQ+ residents.

How it works: The index measures across five categories: non-discrimination laws, municipal services, employer protections, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

  • Cities score points based on what they and their policies offer, with some room for "flex" or bonus points.

Zoom in: Philly scored a perfect 100 this year, with top marks for non-discrimination laws and municipal services.

  • The city also received extra recognition for things like providing services to LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness and older adults.

Of note: Pittsburgh and State College — the central Pennsylvania municipality home to Penn State's main campus — also scored 100.

Meanwhile, other high-ranking Pennsylvania cities include Allentown and Reading, which scored 94 and 91 respectively.

  • Allentown lost points for failing to report 2019 hate crime statistics to the FBI, while Reading's score reflected its lack of transgender-inclusive health benefits.

The other side: Harrisburg, the state's capitol, ranked the worst out of the 10 Pennsylvania areas measured — scoring 69.

  • It lost most of its points for the lack of inclusion in law enforcement and municipal services.

Zoom out: Other cities across the U.S. that scored 100 on the index include Chicago, New York, Denver and Boston.

Data: Human Rights Campaign; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

See where other cities stand

