Pennsylvania buys more canned cranberry sauce than freshly made
Pennsylvania prefers canned cranberry sauce to the fresh kind, but by a slim margin.
- The commonwealth is 0.9% more likely to buy the canned sauce through Instacart, according to data from the food delivery company.
State of play: Nearby states are more intense about their love for canned cranberry sauce.
- New Jersey and Delaware are more likely to buy canned cranberry sauce by 11.2% and 9.9% respectively, compared to the national average.
Zoom out: On a national scale, Americans are divided. Fresh cranberry sauce only has a slight edge, winning 26 states to canned's 24.
Thought bubble: I'm Team Canned Cranberry Sauce, but I'm open to being proven wrong if you have a killer recipe to share.
