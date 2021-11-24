2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Pennsylvania buys more canned cranberry sauce than freshly made
Taylor Allen
Data: Instacart; Map: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Pennsylvania prefers canned cranberry sauce to the fresh kind, but by a slim margin.

  • The commonwealth is 0.9% more likely to buy the canned sauce through Instacart, according to data from the food delivery company.

State of play: Nearby states are more intense about their love for canned cranberry sauce.

  • New Jersey and Delaware are more likely to buy canned cranberry sauce by 11.2% and 9.9% respectively, compared to the national average.

Zoom out: On a national scale, Americans are divided. Fresh cranberry sauce only has a slight edge, winning 26 states to canned's 24.

Thought bubble: I'm Team Canned Cranberry Sauce, but I'm open to being proven wrong if you have a killer recipe to share.

