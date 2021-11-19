Primary Plant Based's vegan treats will make you forget about meat

I'm very much a meat-eater, but I found myself intrigued by the menu at the new vegan BYOB Primary Plant Based, which opened last week on Girard Avenue in South Kensington.

The take: From the appetizers to the desserts, you're not going to miss any animal products if you eat here.

Flashback: You might have had some of Primary Plant Based's food already. Chef Mark McKinney originally ran it as a pop-up out of Khyber Pass in Old City, where he previously served as culinary director for Stephen Simons and David Frank.

Honestly, the star of the show was the ice cream. As a lactose-intolerant human, I've had my fair share of vegan approximations — but the soy-based chocolate chip cookie dough had the texture and meltiness of the real thing.