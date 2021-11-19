Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia doesn’t regularly inspect rental properties, which means only about 7% of rental units get inspected every year, according to new Pew Charitable Trusts research.

Why it matters: Philadelphia’s old single-family rental stock is vulnerable to housing quality issues. About 40% of rental properties need repairs, concentrated in households with incomes below the poverty line.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections inspects rentals only when a formal complaint is filed.

And more vigorous enforcement could mean landlords need to cover the costs of improvements with increased rents.

"Housing conditions can influence your susceptibility to things like susceptibility to injury, lead exposure and breathing conditions like asthma. We want to have a city where people are safe in their homes," Octavia Howell, a manager at Pew Charitable Trusts, said.

The big problem: Despite landlords being required to obtain licenses, those rules are frequently ignored, and enforcement is difficult.

Pew estimates that 45% of rental properties — 30% of rental housing units — were unlicensed in 2020. The exact number is unknown, and how many are compliant with city codes is also unknown.

L&I collects data on property complaints, inspections, violations and permits — but owner data is often out of date, and the department struggles to measure ongoing compliance.

About 10% of Philly landlords operate as LLCs and own a little less than a third of the city’s rental properties. The practice makes it hard for the city to locate owners and keep them accountable.

Zoom out: This isn’t unique to us. In Cleveland, 44% of all rental units were unlicensed in 2019, and somewhere between 20% and 30% of landlords in New York City don’t register their units.

Chicago, Milwaukee and New York also have complaint-driven systems.

Other cities strengthen registration requirements by contracting third-party inspectors or using public funds to make repairs for non-compliant owners.

What they’re saying: Karen Guss, the communications director for L&I, told Axios the department is understaffed, and rental inspections are only one of many responsibilities.

"We have to figure out how to get that much work done in the context of resources that are already stretched," she said.

Guss said proactive inspections would mean double the amount of inspectors.

Paul Cohen, the lawyer for the Homeowners Association of Philadelphia, a landlord association group, said the organization advocates for landlords to get licensed but doesn’t check if members actually did so.

The other side: Vikram Patel, a tenant lawyer at Community Legal Services, said rental code violations come up often when he’s representing his clients.