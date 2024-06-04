NWA's built-to-rent housing slower than national trend

Data: RentCafe; Note: Includes homes in professionally managed communities with at least 50 rental units; Chart: Axios Visuals Nearly 600 built-to-rent community units were raised in NWA from 2018 to 2023, according to RentCafe. Why it matters: Mortgage rates hovering near record highs for the year have fueled a proliferation of those communities, which offer amenities, property-management perks — and no mortgages.

The big picture: Such developments are typically popular in the Southeast, Southwest and Sunbelt, where land costs less, but they're slowly catching on in other parts of the country.

NWA's activity is relatively low compared to other metro markets.

Between the lines: Built-to-rent communities are particularly appealing to those who want more space but can't afford to buy a house, as well as empty nesters seeking less home upkeep, experts say.



Data: Arvest Skyline Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: NWA's single-family homes are increasingly more expensive. The average selling price during the second half of 2023 in Benton County was $420,144, and $386,695 in Washington County — both down slightly from the previous six-month period, according to the most recent Arvest Skyline Report.

Yes, but: Those prices are up 123% in Benton County and 110% in Washington County from a decade earlier.

Meanwhile, average rent prices continue to climb — up nearly 38% since the start of 2021.

Zoom out: The number of built-to-rent community houses completed nationwide jumped 75% from 2022 to 2023, reaching an all-time high of nearly 27,500 homes, RentCafe reports.