How to have fun outside in Northwest Arkansas this summer

The 1.5-mile loop is rated as easy to moderate with about 240 feet of total elevation gain.
West — A bit of a hidden gem, the Lincoln Lake Loop can be a workout in places but offers plenty of spots to rest and check out the scenery. Crossing the creek at the halfway point can be tricky in high water; be prepared to wade.
The loop is about 4.5 miles and is rated as intermediate with nearly 400 feet of elevation gain.
The bottom line: Trails noted here allow dogs, but they must be leashed.
Always let someone know where you're going and when you'll be back.
And please leave the area better than you found it.
Places to paddle
One cool way to check out the Natural State is from the water. The open skies provide views of bluffs and bald eagles you don't normally see from land.
Plus it's fun.
State of play: Boaters can access 24 lakes and 18 rivers at Arkansas state parks. Both options surround NWA along with private and municipal spots, and most offer vessel rentals so the entry point is relatively simple. A few worth noting:
Swift water
Siloam Springs Kayak Park— Two Class I to II human-engineered rapids along the Illinois River are the centerpiece, but it also includes a family swimming area, a climbing boulder and picnic area.
The park is free, however, it charges $10 per car to park during the summer on the weekends and holidays.
WOKA Whitewater Park— Located just across the Oklahoma state line, the Waters of Oklahoma and Arkansas also taps the Illinois River. With eight low-hazard whitewater features, the park offers a full line of raft, tube and kayak rentals starting at $25.