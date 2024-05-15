Walmart lays off workers, moves jobs to Bentonville Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Walmart is laying off hundreds of corporate employees and moving positions from Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to Bentonville; Hoboken, New Jersey; and Northern California, The Wall Street Journal first reported. State of play: The retailer is moving away from remote work and cutting costs, like closing all of its health centers. Context: The moves come as Walmart is preparing to move all of its Northwest Arkansas corporate employees — around 15,000 people — to its new headquarters in Bentonville. The bikeable, walkable, 350-acre campus with restaurants, child care and fitness center aims to be a major upgrade from its existing 1970s-era headquarters. Zoom out: Tyson Foods last year cut some of its corporate jobs and moved positions from Chicago and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale. Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
