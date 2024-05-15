May 15, 2024 - Business

Walmart lays off workers, moves jobs to Bentonville

headshot
photo of walmart

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Walmart is laying off hundreds of corporate employees and moving positions from Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to Bentonville; Hoboken, New Jersey; and Northern California, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

State of play: The retailer is moving away from remote work and cutting costs, like closing all of its health centers.

Context: The moves come as Walmart is preparing to move all of its Northwest Arkansas corporate employees — around 15,000 people — to its new headquarters in Bentonville.

  • The bikeable, walkable, 350-acre campus with restaurants, child care and fitness center aims to be a major upgrade from its existing 1970s-era headquarters.

Zoom out: Tyson Foods last year cut some of its corporate jobs and moved positions from Chicago and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale.

