Flashback: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order last week prohibiting the state from following the new Title IX rules.
Catch up quick: The new federal rule protects against "discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics." The law had been more narrowly applied under guidance from former President Trump's administration, Axios' Sareen Habeshain writes.
What he's saying: Title IX"has been about opening opportunities for women, not shutting them down," Griffin said at a press conference announcing the suit.
He claimed the changes are arbitrary and capricious, and that the law needs to go through Congress to be changed.
"If you want to change the law, there's a process for that, as outlined on Schoolhouse Rock, and it's on YouTube," Griffin said.
The bottom line: The revisions to Title IX are scheduled to take effect Aug. 1.