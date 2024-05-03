This coffee shop is tucked into the natural surroundings along the Applegate Trail. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

I would walk many miles for a cup of coffee if times were tough. ☕️ State of play: The situation with Airship's coffee shop off a Bentonville trail isn't quite that dramatic, but you do have to walk or bike a bit to get there.

The intrigue: While it's no big deal to park at the Coler North Trail Head parking lot (about 0.7 miles away) and walk a leisurely 15 minutes like me, it's unusual in our car-centric world for a business to purposefully force its customers to do a little extra work to get there.

Oh no, we just have to stop and smell the roses on our way to coffee. We're going to be OK.

You can also bike right up to the place.

Along the way. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

🌳 The vibe: The Airship coffee shop is an open-air concrete pitstop on the trail with plenty of outdoor and a little rooftop seating, plus some swings. It's super casual, kid friendly and an all-around way to push coffee addicts out into nature.

They don't offer WiFi for a reason.

Bonus: To get in some extra steps in on the way — 185 to be exact — consider walking up The Rise, a staircase just because.

The Rise. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Stop by: 8am-5:30pm daily at 1300 Applegate Trail in Bentonville. One can also park at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve south gateway on NW 3rd Street or in the Coler Grove parking lot.