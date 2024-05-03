1 hour ago - Things to Do

Airship is the no-WiFi, nature-lover's coffee shop you can't drive to

headshot
photo of coffee shop

This coffee shop is tucked into the natural surroundings along the Applegate Trail. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

I would walk many miles for a cup of coffee if times were tough.

☕️ State of play: The situation with Airship's coffee shop off a Bentonville trail isn't quite that dramatic, but you do have to walk or bike a bit to get there.

The intrigue: While it's no big deal to park at the Coler North Trail Head parking lot (about 0.7 miles away) and walk a leisurely 15 minutes like me, it's unusual in our car-centric world for a business to purposefully force its customers to do a little extra work to get there.

  • Oh no, we just have to stop and smell the roses on our way to coffee. We're going to be OK.
  • You can also bike right up to the place.
photo of trail
Along the way. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

🌳 The vibe: The Airship coffee shop is an open-air concrete pitstop on the trail with plenty of outdoor and a little rooftop seating, plus some swings. It's super casual, kid friendly and an all-around way to push coffee addicts out into nature.

  • They don't offer WiFi for a reason.

Bonus: To get in some extra steps in on the way — 185 to be exact — consider walking up The Rise, a staircase just because.

photo of The Rise
The Rise. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Stop by: 8am-5:30pm daily at 1300 Applegate Trail in Bentonville. One can also park at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve south gateway on NW 3rd Street or in the Coler Grove parking lot.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more