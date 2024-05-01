We're drinking more coffee

Data: National Coffee Association; Note: Polling was conducted in January; Chart: Axios Visuals

The South really loves coffee.

The big picture: Nationally, daily coffee drinking among U.S. adults is at a 20-year high, according to a recent National Coffee Association survey.

Zoom in: Two-thirds — or 66% — of adults in the South drank coffee in the past day, per NCA polling.

That's up from 60% in 2020.

Flashback: In 2004, less than half of adults nationwide had consumed coffee in 24 hours preceding NCA polling.

Between the lines: Drip coffee remains the most popular form of the beverage, although consumption of espresso-based beverages is growing nationally.