We're drinking more coffee
The South really loves coffee.
The big picture: Nationally, daily coffee drinking among U.S. adults is at a 20-year high, according to a recent National Coffee Association survey.
Zoom in: Two-thirds — or 66% — of adults in the South drank coffee in the past day, per NCA polling.
- That's up from 60% in 2020.
Flashback: In 2004, less than half of adults nationwide had consumed coffee in 24 hours preceding NCA polling.
Between the lines: Drip coffee remains the most popular form of the beverage, although consumption of espresso-based beverages is growing nationally.
- Lattes are most popular — 18% of American adults drank one in the past week — followed by espresso shots and cappuccinos, NCA says.
