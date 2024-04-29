Your week ahead: Baseball and festivals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Don't forget to have fun after work this week.

🎤 Fayetteville First Thursday — This free, family-friendly festival includes live music, food trucks and group bike rides. 5:30-9pm Thursday on the downtown square.

⚾️ Baseball — See the Arkansas Razorbacks take on Missouri State at 6:30pm tomorrow and 4pm Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium. Get tickets for $15-$25.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals begin a six-game series Tuesday against Wichita at Arvest Ballpark. Tickets start at $9.

🧘 Wellness Festival — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The Momentary will host Wellness Festival events Thursday-Sunday. Event prices vary from free to $25. Check out the schedule.