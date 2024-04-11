2 hours ago - Health

Crystal Bridges, The Momentary plan wellness festival

headshot
photo of person holding flowers

Photo courtesy of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, along with sister museum and venue The Momentary, will host a festival focusing on well-being.

State of play: The four-day festival, set for May 2-5, will include talks on maternal and mental health, meditation and food demos from Conifer chef Matthew Cooper.

Jewel, Alice Walton and Arianna Huffington will speak.

If you go: Prices for events vary from free to $25. Check out the schedule.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more