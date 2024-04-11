2 hours ago - Health
Crystal Bridges, The Momentary plan wellness festival
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, along with sister museum and venue The Momentary, will host a festival focusing on well-being.
- The event will coincide with the opening weekend of the musician Jewel's art experience.
State of play: The four-day festival, set for May 2-5, will include talks on maternal and mental health, meditation and food demos from Conifer chef Matthew Cooper.
Jewel, Alice Walton and Arianna Huffington will speak.
If you go: Prices for events vary from free to $25. Check out the schedule.
