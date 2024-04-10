Participants from 31 states signed up for first Arkansas Graveler

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Arkansas Graveler registrations; Note: Includes riders registered for the full course; Map: Sara Wise/Axios Many participants in the upcoming Arkansas Graveler are from the Natural State. State of play: The six-day, 336-mile, fully supported event will be the first of its kind in the U.S.

The Graveler is Arkansas' take on state (almost) border-to-border cycling events, like Iowa's annual RAGBRAI, but largely using gravel roads.

The event will kick off in Fayetteville on June 23 and end in Jonesboro on June 28.

By the numbers: As of April 1, 119 of the 232 registered participants for the full event are from Arkansas, 20 are Texans and 14 hail from Missouri.

The intrigue: At least one rider from Alaska is registered.

Do it: If interested, you've got until June 14 to register, but fewer than 70 spots remain.