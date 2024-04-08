Monday Munchies: Shawarma fries at Bentonville food truck

A food truck promised me garlic, and I gladly took them up. State of play: Mrs. Shawarma takes its name directly from the Middle Eastern dish of shaved meats, bringing shawarma wraps, salads and plates with Lebanese rice, fattoush or tabbouleh salad, hummus and pita to a Bentonville food truck behind The Botanical.

What to try: The signature fries — garlic fries with your choice of chicken, beef, falafel, tahini and hot sauce — are delicious. I got half chicken and half falafel.

The business boasts "soooooooo much garlicky goodness" and delivers. These people were not shy with any seasonings.

By the numbers: The large is a full meal for $12; a smaller version is $9. Most menu items come in different sizes, making it easy to have dinner here or to just enjoy a bar snack.

Stop by: 11:30am-2:30pm and 5-9pm Thursday; 11:30am-2:30pm and 5-10pm Friday; 11:30am-10pm Saturday; and 11:30-9pm Sunday; 713 SW A St. in Bentonville.