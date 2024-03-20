What we're sipping: Sake cocktails with world sports in Bentonville

Share on email (opens in new window)

I tried a newish Bentonville place that both confused and delighted me. The vibe: Sports fans can trick their less-enthused friends into going to Botanical, where they wouldn't realize they're in a sports bar. Botanical designates itself an international sports bar that shows Europe's soccer leagues, rugby and cricket, along with American favorites.

And, while that's true, the greenery everywhere giving it garden vibes makes it the prettiest and calmest sports bar I've ever seen.

The intrigue: A sizable chunk of the cocktails at The Botanical contain sake, an offering hard to find elsewhere in NWA. I appreciate the creativity.

You'll also find wine flights and several mocktails.

What to try: The cherry tart with sake, grenadine, cherry juice and lemon juice is tart but not sour and worth a try, even if cherry isn't your preference.

Zoom out: Keep Botanical in mind for trivia and game nights and enjoy a food truck, Mrs. Shawarma, open outside the bar.

Stop by: 11am-11pm Monday-Thursday; 11am-1am Friday; 9am-1am Saturday; and 9am-9pm Sunday at 713 SW A St. in Bentonville.