Mar 21, 2024 - News
Women-owned businesses boom in Northwest Arkansas
Women-owned business openings in Northwest Arkansas increased 40% in 2023 over 2022, new Yelp data shows.
By the numbers: NWA saw 88 women-owned businesses open in 2023, compared to 63 in 2022.
The big picture: Women-owned business openings rose 17% nationwide.
- Austin, Texas (34%), Miami (31%), Washington, D.C. (25%), Denver (25%) and Orlando (22%) saw the strongest growth rates among U.S. metros with at least 500 openings in 2023, according to Yelp.
What they're saying: "Whether you attended a women-led stadium tour, adopted a new wellness routine, picked up a new bestselling book or updated your wardrobe, the 'she-conomy' dominated cultural trends and ultimately drove economic growth," Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis told Axios in a statement.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.