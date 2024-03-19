Mapped: Where to see the total solar eclipse in Arkansas

Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The path of totality of the April 8 solar eclipse will cover 53 of Arkansas' 75 counties. That's only 19 days from today. Reality check: It'll get darker in NWA, but if you really want to see the eclipse in its totality, you'll have to travel south and maybe east.

Between the lines: Hotel rooms are still available, but a quick check online shows that prices are above normal. A single night at a Comfort Suites in Little Rock is running $570, according to one search, but less at other hotels.

The bottom line: The Arkansas Department of Transportation warns that traffic may be bad before the event, but once it's over, "everybody moves," engineer Brad Smithee told KAIT-TV.