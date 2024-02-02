Data: ERA5 data via Copernicus Climate Data Store; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The state's largest tourist attraction this year is only 4 minutes long but could temporarily increase the population by 50%.

What's happening: A total solar eclipse will sweep northeast across Arkansas from Texarkana to Piggott on Monday, April 8, between 1:45pm and 2pm.

State of play: The effectively one-time celestial occurrence will attract gawkers — and their money — but it's too early to say how large the economic impact will be, state tourism director Delany Thomas told Axios.

Her goal is to convert visitors who come for the shade to stay for the light.

We want to show first-time visitors "everything Arkansas has to offer — all the outdoor recreation, all of the culinary adventures … all the arts and culture … and hunting and fishing, music and events," she said.

Of note: Arkansas' weather is a decent bet. Based on an analysis of data by Axios' Erin Davis, there's a historical 50% chance (or thereabouts) of cloud cover.

Locations north and east are likely to be more cloudy that day, the data shows.

By the numbers: Estimates of visitor numbers vary. The state Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is preparing for as many as 1.5 million out-of-staters.

A half-million Arkansas residents who live outside the path are expected to travel toward it.

There are 34,000 hotel rooms, 5,400 cabins and 6,400 RV sites within the eclipse's swath, Thomas said, not including Airbnbs or similar lodging.

What you should know: The path of totality measuring 60-70 miles will cross the state's southwest border about 1:45pm and throw De Queen into darkness. It'll exit about 15 minutes later near Corning in the northeast.

Several towns will get four minutes of shadow, while others, like Jasper, will receive only two minutes.

Campsites for all of Arkansas' state parks are booked.

Plenty of hotel rooms remain available, Thomas said, but bookings have increased in the past couple of weeks.

Many school districts plan to close April 8, including Fayetteville.

ARDOT developed a traffic management plan and is coordinating with local agencies.

Be smart: You should only look at an eclipse with proper eyewear.