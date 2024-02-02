Arkansas ready to cash in on total eclipse
The state's largest tourist attraction this year is only 4 minutes long but could temporarily increase the population by 50%.
What's happening: A total solar eclipse will sweep northeast across Arkansas from Texarkana to Piggott on Monday, April 8, between 1:45pm and 2pm.
State of play: The effectively one-time celestial occurrence will attract gawkers — and their money — but it's too early to say how large the economic impact will be, state tourism director Delany Thomas told Axios.
- Her goal is to convert visitors who come for the shade to stay for the light.
- We want to show first-time visitors "everything Arkansas has to offer — all the outdoor recreation, all of the culinary adventures … all the arts and culture … and hunting and fishing, music and events," she said.
Of note: Arkansas' weather is a decent bet. Based on an analysis of data by Axios' Erin Davis, there's a historical 50% chance (or thereabouts) of cloud cover.
- Locations north and east are likely to be more cloudy that day, the data shows.
By the numbers: Estimates of visitor numbers vary. The state Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is preparing for as many as 1.5 million out-of-staters.
- A half-million Arkansas residents who live outside the path are expected to travel toward it.
- There are 34,000 hotel rooms, 5,400 cabins and 6,400 RV sites within the eclipse's swath, Thomas said, not including Airbnbs or similar lodging.
What you should know: The path of totality measuring 60-70 miles will cross the state's southwest border about 1:45pm and throw De Queen into darkness. It'll exit about 15 minutes later near Corning in the northeast.
- Several towns will get four minutes of shadow, while others, like Jasper, will receive only two minutes.
- Campsites for all of Arkansas' state parks are booked.
- Plenty of hotel rooms remain available, Thomas said, but bookings have increased in the past couple of weeks.
- Many school districts plan to close April 8, including Fayetteville.
- ARDOT developed a traffic management plan and is coordinating with local agencies.
Be smart: You should only look at an eclipse with proper eyewear.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.