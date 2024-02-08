Your guide to Valentine's Day in NWA
Valentine's Day is next week, which means now is the time to make dinner plans and order the chocolates.
Make a reservation at a restaurant with a special Valentine menu:
🥕 Atlas — A five-course tasting with two choices per course; $110 per person.
🍤 Cafe Rue Orleans — Seafood dishes with a kick; $23-$34.
🥘 Eleven — Four courses; $90 per person.
🥗 Ella's Table — Starters plus your choice of salmon or short rib and dessert; $75 or $120 with wine pairings per person.
🍝 Isabella's Italian — We're eyeing the filet with lobster ravioli; $95 per person.
🍽 Lady Slipper — Four courses; $85 per person.
🚁 Louise at Thaden Field — You can take a 30-minute scenic flight ($300) over NWA after dinner; $75 or $100 with wine pairings per person.
🐟 Mermaids — Pick from dinners like swordfish or a New York strip, plus an appetizer and soup or salad; $110 per person.
🍗 Mockingbird Kitchen — Three courses plus some themed cocktails like a Sparkling Strawberry Blush; $70 per person.
🥩 River Grille — A full special menu at this steakhouse; entrees $33-$60.
🦞 Ruth's Chris Steak House — A surf-and-turf special with salad and chocolate cake; $160 for two.
🍓 Tusk & Trotter — This one starts off with champagne and strawberries.
Eight ways to indulge in the sweet stuff:
🍸 Dessert and drink pairings at Markham & Fitz in Bentonville on Tuesday and Wednesday — $50 per person
🍰 Take a cake decorating class with the kids at Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville at 11am or 1pm Saturday, 6pm Feb. 15, and 11am or 1pm Feb. 17. Get tickets for $35.
🧁 Decorate cupcakes at the Ledger in Bentonville at 6pm Friday. Get tickets for $60.
🍺 Have a flight of beers paired with chocolate on Valentine's Day at Fayetteville Beer Works in Fayetteville for $15.
🍪 Celebrate "Galentine's" with cookie decorating at noon Saturday at Pub on the Bricks in Rogers.
🍬 Order Valentine bon bons from Markham & Fitz for $16.
🍫 Give the gift of bon bons ($18) or chocolate-covered strawberries ($40) from Kyya.
💝 Try these wrapped mini bundt cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
