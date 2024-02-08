Your guide to Valentine's Day in NWA

Share on email (opens in new window)

Valentine's Day is next week, which means now is the time to make dinner plans and order the chocolates.

Make a reservation at a restaurant with a special Valentine menu:

🥕 Atlas — A five-course tasting with two choices per course; $110 per person.

🍤 Cafe Rue Orleans — Seafood dishes with a kick; $23-$34.

🥘 Eleven — Four courses; $90 per person.

🥗 Ella's Table — Starters plus your choice of salmon or short rib and dessert; $75 or $120 with wine pairings per person.

🍝 Isabella's Italian — We're eyeing the filet with lobster ravioli; $95 per person.

🍽 Lady Slipper — Four courses; $85 per person.

🚁 Louise at Thaden Field — You can take a 30-minute scenic flight ($300) over NWA after dinner; $75 or $100 with wine pairings per person.

🐟 Mermaids — Pick from dinners like swordfish or a New York strip, plus an appetizer and soup or salad; $110 per person.

🍗 Mockingbird Kitchen — Three courses plus some themed cocktails like a Sparkling Strawberry Blush; $70 per person.

🥩 River Grille — A full special menu at this steakhouse; entrees $33-$60.

🦞 Ruth's Chris Steak House — A surf-and-turf special with salad and chocolate cake; $160 for two.

🍓 Tusk & Trotter — This one starts off with champagne and strawberries.

Eight ways to indulge in the sweet stuff:

🍸 Dessert and drink pairings at Markham & Fitz in Bentonville on Tuesday and Wednesday — $50 per person

🍰 Take a cake decorating class with the kids at Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville at 11am or 1pm Saturday, 6pm Feb. 15, and 11am or 1pm Feb. 17. Get tickets for $35.

🧁 Decorate cupcakes at the Ledger in Bentonville at 6pm Friday. Get tickets for $60.

🍺 Have a flight of beers paired with chocolate on Valentine's Day at Fayetteville Beer Works in Fayetteville for $15.

🍪 Celebrate "Galentine's" with cookie decorating at noon Saturday at Pub on the Bricks in Rogers.

🍬 Order Valentine bon bons from Markham & Fitz for $16.

🍫 Give the gift of bon bons ($18) or chocolate-covered strawberries ($40) from Kyya.

💝 Try these wrapped mini bundt cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Go deeper: More romantic spots we love