10 romantic restaurants in Northwest Arkansas

It's time to make dinner reservations if you're taking someone special out for Valentine's Day. And you can keep these restaurants in mind for date nights year-round, too.

Here are 10 ideas:

Vibe: Modern bistro.

Modern bistro. On the menu: All things Italian — classic pasta and pizza with an extensive wine list.

Hours: 11am–9:30pm Friday and Saturday, 10am–8pm Sunday, 11am–8pm Monday, 11am–9pm Tuesday through Thursday.

11am–9:30pm Friday and Saturday, 10am–8pm Sunday, 11am–8pm Monday, 11am–9pm Tuesday through Thursday. Location: 108 SE A St. in Bentonville

Vibe: Upscale without being too pretentious.

Upscale without being too pretentious. On the menu: Main dishes like braised lamb shank and cold smoked duck breast, pasta and risotto.

Main dishes like braised lamb shank and cold smoked duck breast, pasta and risotto. Hours: 4:30–9pm Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30–10pm Friday and Saturday.

4:30–9pm Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30–10pm Friday and Saturday. Location: 310 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

Vibe: Trendy, eclectic, artsy.

Trendy, eclectic, artsy. On the menu: It changes, but the restaurant describes itself as "refined country cooking." Try the pimento cheese appetizer and don't miss the cocktails.

It changes, but the restaurant describes itself as "refined country cooking." Try the pimento cheese appetizer and don't miss the cocktails. Bonus: It's inside 21C Museum Hotel, so you and your date can also wander around and look at art or book a room for a staycation.

It's inside 21C Museum Hotel, so you and your date can also wander around and look at art or book a room for a staycation. Hours: Open 5:30–9pm daily for dinner. See other hours.

Open 5:30–9pm daily for dinner. See other hours. Location: 200 NE A St. in Bentonville.

Vibe: Like you'll also want to return with your parents or your boss.

Like you'll also want to return with your parents or your boss. On the menu: It's a big one. This place has all you'd expect in a seafood restaurant plus steaks, pasta and plenty of appetizers. It's easy to run up a tab here, but not inevitable with lower-priced items like fish tacos and sandwiches.

menu: It's a big one. This place has all you'd expect in a seafood restaurant plus steaks, pasta and plenty of appetizers. It's easy to run up a tab here, but not inevitable with lower-priced items like fish tacos and sandwiches. Hours: 11am–9pm Tuesday through Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday, 10am-2pm and 4-10pm Saturday, 10am-2pm Sunday, 4-9pm Monday.

11am–9pm Tuesday through Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday, 10am-2pm and 4-10pm Saturday, 10am-2pm Sunday, 4-9pm Monday. Location: 1800 S. 52nd St. in Rogers.

Vibe: Dim lighting, a fountain, several dining rooms — kind of feels like you're in a castle.

Dim lighting, a fountain, several dining rooms — kind of feels like you're in a castle. On the menu: Very surf and turf with some pasta thrown in. And there's a special Valentine’s Day menu for $75 a person.

Very surf and turf with some pasta thrown in. And there's a special Valentine’s Day menu for $75 a person. Hours: 11am–2pm and 5–8:30pm Tuesday through Thursday, 11am–2pm and 5–9pm Friday and 4–9pm Saturday.

11am–2pm and 5–8:30pm Tuesday through Thursday, 11am–2pm and 5–9pm Friday and 4–9pm Saturday. Location: 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Vibe: Cool aesthetic and totally Instagram-able.

Cool aesthetic and totally Instagram-able. On the menu: Mexican food. And you definitely don't want to overlook the appetizers like taquitos or tamales.

Mexican food. And you definitely don't want to overlook the appetizers like taquitos or tamales. Hours: 11am–2pm and 5–9pm Monday through Thursday, 11am–2pm and 5–10pm Friday and Saturday.

11am–2pm and 5–9pm Monday through Thursday, 11am–2pm and 5–10pm Friday and Saturday. Location: Suite 160 inside the Pryor Center, 1 E. Center St. in Fayetteville.

Vibe: It's a residential home-turned-restaurant and still feels homey.

It's a residential home-turned-restaurant and still feels homey. On the menu: It’s everything you expect when you go out for Italian and you don’t overpay. Most of the non-seafood entrées are around $15-$20.

It’s everything you expect when you go out for Italian and you don’t overpay. Most of the non-seafood entrées are around $15-$20. Hours: 11am–10pm Tuesday through Sunday.

11am–10pm Tuesday through Sunday. Location: 1045 E. Lowell Ave. in Cave Springs.

Theo's

Vibe: Upscale bar scene that's appropriate for a college date splurge as well as Mom and Dad.

Upscale bar scene that's appropriate for a college date splurge as well as Mom and Dad. On the menu: The Fayetteville and Rogers restaurants have different menus so you can take your pick. They’re both upscale American.

The Fayetteville and Rogers restaurants have different menus so you can take your pick. They’re both upscale American. Hours: 4–10pm Monday through Saturday in Rogers; 5–10pm Monday through Saturday in Fayetteville.

4–10pm Monday through Saturday in Rogers; 5–10pm Monday through Saturday in Fayetteville. Locations: Rogers' Theo's is at 3300 S. Market St., Ste. 100 and Fayetteville's Theo's is at 318 Campbell Ave.

Vibe: Relaxed and fun. Makes you want a margarita. And they have good ones.

Relaxed and fun. Makes you want a margarita. And they have good ones. On the menu: Creative Latin American dishes that will leave you with leftovers. Alex’s pick is the quesadillas de chivo with either chicken or shrimp.

Creative Latin American dishes that will leave you with leftovers. Alex’s pick is the quesadillas de chivo with either chicken or shrimp. Hours: 11am–9pm Monday through Saturday and 11am–8pm Sunday.

11am–9pm Monday through Saturday and 11am–8pm Sunday. Location: 509 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville.