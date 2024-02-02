56 mins ago - Health
Flu ramped up in Arkansas in January
Arkansas flu hospitalizations nearly doubled in number during the last three-ish weeks of January, according to data from the state Health Department.
By the numbers: From Oct. 1 to Jan. 27, the state had 578 flu hospitalizations, compared to 296 as of Jan. 6.
Threat level: Twenty-nine people have died of the flu this season, and 66 COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Jan. 1.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.