56 mins ago - Health

Flu ramped up in Arkansas in January

headshot
Illustration of shadow hands grabbing at a tissue box

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Arkansas flu hospitalizations nearly doubled in number during the last three-ish weeks of January, according to data from the state Health Department.

By the numbers: From Oct. 1 to Jan. 27, the state had 578 flu hospitalizations, compared to 296 as of Jan. 6.

Threat level: Twenty-nine people have died of the flu this season, and 66 COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Jan. 1.

avatar

