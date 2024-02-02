Flu ramped up in Arkansas in January

Share on email (opens in new window)

Arkansas flu hospitalizations nearly doubled in number during the last three-ish weeks of January, according to data from the state Health Department.

By the numbers: From Oct. 1 to Jan. 27, the state had 578 flu hospitalizations, compared to 296 as of Jan. 6.

Threat level: Twenty-nine people have died of the flu this season, and 66 COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Jan. 1.