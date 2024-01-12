Flu deaths down in NWA this season

Eighteen people in Arkansas have died of the flu since last October, compared to 116 during the same time frame last year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Details: The department also reported 296 flu-related hospitalizations. There had been 963 hospitalizations in the same period last year — a historically bad flu season.

People under 18 have accounted for 39 hospitalizations this season. No one under 18 had died of the flu as of Jan. 6. People 65 and older represented 142 of the hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

Yes, but: Arkansas is reporting high flu activity — 10 out of 13 on the influenza-like-illness activity level indicator.

